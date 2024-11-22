Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Halfbrick Studios, The Thrill of the Fight 2

The Thrill Of The Fight 2 Comes To Meta Quest In Early Access

The Thrill Of The Fight 2 has been released in Early Access, giving VR players a new moving title on Meta Quest while they work on the game

Article Summary Experience the new VR boxing sequel, The Thrill Of The Fight 2, now available in Early Access on Meta Quest.

Dive into immersive online multiplayer with skill-based matchmaking and direct matches in a realistic setting.

Customize your in-game boxer’s look and gear with future premium items planned in the early access phase.

Watch matches with friends via a connected PC, thanks to the live sports-style Spectator App feature.

VR developer and publisher Halfbrick Studios have released their latest boxing game, The Thrill of the Fight 2, into Early Access on Meta Quest. The crew has been working on this sequel to what they called "the world's most realistic VR boxing game" for a while now, trying to bring you a better title that improves on the original in several ways. Now you have a chance to play a limited version of the game as you can create a boxer, engage in matches, take on special challenges to improve your skills, and train to become one of the best to ever take on the sweet science. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is available now.

The Thrill of the Fight 2

Players can now jab, dodge, and sweat their way to the top of the boxing world with The Thrill of the Fight 2. Early access will start with Thrill 2's most anticipated feature: online player-versus-player boxing. This early release of the game will include only multiplayer modes, giving fans eager for online play the chance to jump in without delay. Single-player content and further improvements to multiplayer are in development and will be added over time during early access.

Immersive Online Multiplayer: Skill-based matchmaking and direct matches with friends or other players around the world.

Skill-based matchmaking and direct matches with friends or other players around the world. Exceptionally High-Fidelity Boxing Experience: Authentic, true-to-life physics for a realistic boxing feel.

Authentic, true-to-life physics for a realistic boxing feel. Stunning Graphics and Realistic Immersion: Breathtaking visuals that make you feel like you're truly in the ring.

Breathtaking visuals that make you feel like you're truly in the ring. Represent Yourself in the Ring: Personalize your character's facial features, gender, skin tone, and body type.

Personalize your character's facial features, gender, skin tone, and body type. Customize Your Gear: Select your gloves, shorts, shoes, and more, including premium gear, which will come later in early access.

Select your gloves, shorts, shoes, and more, including premium gear, which will come later in early access. Spectator App: Gather your friends to watch your matches with a "live sports" style camera on a connected PC.

