The Tower On The Borderland Arrives On PC This May

Experience a different kind of third-person horror game as The Tower On The Borderland will arrive for Steam and the Epic Games Store in May.

Article Summary Join the eerie adventure of The Tower On The Borderland on PC in May 2024.

Experience PSX-era nostalgia with a low-fi, atmospheric horror game.

Play as Erin, navigating a haunted tower filled with monstrous entities.

Utilize smart decision-making and gear upgrades to ensure survival.

Indie game developer and publisher DascuMaru has revealed the release date for their upcoming third-person horror game, The Tower on the Borderland. The game is a bit of a throwback in some ways as it takes inspiration from the early PlayStation era of gaming, taking you to a looming fortress with an ever-climbing tower filled with different kinds of ghouls and monsters. But what secrets may be contained within? That will be up to you to find out, as the game will be released on May 20, 2024, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. While we wait out the next month, enjoy the latest trailer.

The Tower On The Borderland

The Tower on the Borderland is an atmospheric horror game set in a gargantuan labyrinth. You play as Erin, a special ops soldier who finds herself trapped in an otherworldly domain. Explore and find a way to escape from this haunted and imposing structure which looms ominously over the wasteland. The Tower is infested with grotesque insects and ghouls, as well as your demonic former squad mates. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger is on a personal quest towards the Tower as well, carrying a burden that may aid in Erin's desperate attempt to survive. Step back into the golden age of horror games as it pays homage to the nostalgic glory days of the original PlayStation.

PSX-inspired visual style – Gritty, low-fi textures and ambience, just like you remember them on the original PlayStation

Classic horror gameplay – Manage your resources and carefully consider when to fight or when to flee, your survival depends on your smart decision-making.

Load up! – Slowly gather more powerful weaponry and equipment to even the odds.

Check in with your squad – Use your radio to map out the Tower and make contact with your former squad mates.

