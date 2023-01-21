The UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series Returns For 2023 UNO! comes back to esports next month as Mattel163 will be launching the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA & Canada 2023.

Mattel163 announced they are bringing back the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA & Canada 2023, which will start in February. The esports event had a pretty good run last year and had a pretty decent turnout for the company, so they're bringing it back with some new rules and stakes. This year, players can win $50K in cash prizes as well as a ton of virtual in-game rewards every month. This includes rewarding the overall winner with a one-of-a-kind, 26-inch-tall UNO! Mobile trophy worth $5K alone. We got more info on the event for you below, as you can learn more about the rules and how to enter on their website.

"The first-ever UNO! Mobile Esports Champion of the Year in the US and Canada will be crowned at the Annual Grand Finale in November 2023. The champion will be rewarded with an astounding $5,000 USD and a one-of-a-kind, 26-inch-tall UNO! Mobile trophy to commemorate top achievements. Top players in the Grand Finale will be selected from 8 monthly competitions throughout 2023. From February to May, and July to October, any player across the US and Canada with an in-game level of 3 and above can enter into the Community Cup USA & Canada 2023 tournaments. Players will battle it out for $5,000 USD monthly cash prizes and stellar in-game rewards, as well as the chance to grab the Grand Finale's huge prizes!"

"Specifically, the qualification will be held in UNO! Mobile from the first day to the 10th of each month. UNO! Mobile layers can participate by simply selecting the "Community Cup" card in the main menu and advancing through ranked ladders by playing two rounds of games every day. The monthly championship will be selected by live streaming on UNO! Mobile's official YouTube channel, with the top two winners of each month advancing to the highly anticipated Grand Finals in November 2023. With an easy-to-pick-up classic UNO format and added unpredictable fun, whether you are a UNO veteran or new to the game, you can participate UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA & Canada 2023 and have a chance to become UNO! Mobile eSports Champion of the Year!"