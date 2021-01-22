The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Six

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Scraggy, Scrafty: This is an interesting line. Shiny Scraggy looks almost identical to its standard form, while Scrafty's color palette totally changes, pulling what I call a "Terrakion." Pulling a Terrakion means when a Shiny seems as if its color palette is chosen by throwing three darts at a color wheel and boom… you've got a Shiny.

Archen, Archeops: Now we're talking. Archen and Archeops are both subtle Shinies, but the differences are beautifully chosen. Archen normally looks like a bowl of Froot Loops, but Shiny Archen? A classy fruit salad. Archeops is essentially a darker version of its standard palette, and would've probably been cooler if it matched Archen's colorway.

Sigilyph: Wow. Probably 3% of Pokémon GO players have this Greece and Egypt-exclusive regional species, but it's quite the stunning Shiny. With a different color palette in every way, hopefully Sigilyph will get a Shiny release and then feature in a GO Fest or Safari Zone soon so that we can compare these two beautiful versions of an elusive species.

Tirtouga, Carracosta: This edition of Unreleased Unova Shinies sure seems to focus on rare species. Tirtouga is one of the rarest spawns in the game so folks might not know, but it generally has a navy blue color for its skin. Here, it is replaced with highlighter blue, which looks amazing. Unfortunately, Carracosta, its evolution, does the exact same thing that Archeops does and leaves behind the new brightness and instead slightly darkens the color palette of its standard form.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!