The Use Of Life Hits Early Access During Indie Live Expo 2022

Playism decided to have a little surprise at Indie Live Expo 2022 as they revealed The Use Of Life is in Steam Early Access today. Developed by Daraneko Games, this is a JRPG gamebook with roguelike elements that will have you playing as a Rabbitfolk named Goshe who uses his newfound Deathwalker powers to avenge his clan. He will seek out a dragon that killed everyone he knew while also exploring a path of his own design. Will you go more selfless or vengeful? The choice is ultimately yours. You can read more about it here as the game is now live to try out.

Set out as Goshe, a young Rabbitfolk who gains the ominous ability to siphon powers from the dead after his home village is destroyed and burnt to ashes. Make decisions wisely, as each action, line of dialogue, and path Goshe chooses affects the course of the story and his Flame of Life and Flame of Power. These character aspects unlock new choices and determine whether he ultimately uses his life for the good of others or himself. Engage in "choose your own adventure"-style gameplay paired with dice-like random number events that determine the outcome of skill checks and if Goshe can avoid conflict or spur on more dangerous battles. Discover the first two chapters of the game in Early Access, leading Goshe down a path of vengeance against those who wronged him or one of finding peace amidst the horrific trauma he endured.

Square off against foes in JRPG-style combat, where each side chooses three actions at the beginning of each turn in battle, not knowing what the other will use. Goshe can utilize a combination of skillful sword strikes, powerful elemental magic, resourceful items, and defensive maneuvers. When the enemy attacks, tap the correct direction in time to reduce incoming damage or block the attack entirely, but one wrong move could lead to a critical hit. Earn curse EXP to enhance Goshe's stats and SP to level up different classes, unlocking new abilities and tactical options in battle. Improving stats makes Goshe a more fearsome warrior and can unlock new dialogue options and choices in events that shape the fate of him and his foes. Death isn't just the end, as Goshe can retry a certain number of times based on difficulty level, but running out of retries means Goshe must begin his journey from scratch.