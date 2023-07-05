Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Kite Games, The Valiant

The Valiant Reveals Brand-New Console Controls Trailer

THQ Nordic has a new trailer for you to watch for The Valiant, as you can see how the game will control when you play it on console.

THQ Nordic and Kite Games have released a new trailer this morning for The Valiant, as they show off how the game will play on consoles. The trailer is kind of short and to the point as they take the settings and scenarios that you wouldn't normally encounter on PC and show off how they work on a controller-based system. Essentially, a brief tutorial without a lengthy explanation behind it. Enjoy the trailer below as the game drop for Xbox and PlayStation on July 13th.

"As Theoderich, you and your fellowship of loyal warriors will embark on a dangerous odyssey through the vast expanse of medieval Europe and even the Holy Land, all in a valiant effort to prevent the plans of Ulrich von Grevel. This malevolent antagonist seeks to wield a powerful artifact known as the Rod of Aaron, a source of unimaginable and unholy power. The fate of humanity rests in your hands as you become part of this epic adventure. Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes."

Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Six Hero Squads, each with three different skill trees, provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

A large array of weapons and armor to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with its own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperatively with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play.

