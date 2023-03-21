The Walking Dead: All-Stars Unveils New Challenge Mode Com2uS has added a brand new mode to The Walking Dead: All-Stars, along with a number of upgrades and more.

Com2uS has added a new update to The Walking Dead: All-Stars, adding a brand new mode for players to take part in and more. The new mode is simply called Challenge Mode, which will raise the difficulty a bit and do what it says it does… challenge you! The game has also added new original characters to the game, some additional features, and a few new limited-time events. We have the full notes for you below as the update is now live.

Face the All-New Challenge Mode: Face white-knuckle combat situations in Challenge Mode, featuring three levels of difficulty and coveted rewards, including Class-exclusive Special Gear and Enhance Material.

Face white-knuckle combat situations in Challenge Mode, featuring three levels of difficulty and coveted rewards, including Class-exclusive Special Gear and Enhance Material. Discover New, Original Characters: Welcome two new survivors to The Walking Dead: All-Stars' original narrative set alongside the comic series. Lang is a trained hunter with Warlord alignment and versatile attacks. Deploy Lang in either the front or back row for different stat boost as he mercilessly targets the single strongest foe. Double down on existing damage with Blaine, a deceptive beauty who wields garden shears to leave grievous wounds on opponents.

Welcome two new survivors to The Walking Dead: All-Stars' original narrative set alongside the comic series. Lang is a trained hunter with Warlord alignment and versatile attacks. Deploy Lang in either the front or back row for different stat boost as he mercilessly targets the single strongest foe. Double down on existing damage with Blaine, a deceptive beauty who wields garden shears to leave grievous wounds on opponents. Find a New Strategy with Popular Ranks: Examine the most popular characters used globally with this new system. See what the community is doing to reshape your strategies for the game's toughest encounters. Plus, exchange fully upgraded Overseer and Warlord characters for a new character of your choice.

Examine the most popular characters used globally with this new system. See what the community is doing to reshape your strategies for the game's toughest encounters. Plus, exchange fully upgraded Overseer and Warlord characters for a new character of your choice. A Hidden Character Emerges: Search the forests near Asyl for a sneak peek at a new character, Rang, who will join The Walking Dead: All-Stars in a future story update.

Search the forests near Asyl for a sneak peek at a new character, Rang, who will join The Walking Dead: All-Stars in a future story update. Tap into New Power with Benefits: Available for all mythical characters and now added for Warlord characters, Benefits unlock additional power for Asyl's survivors. Up to 9 Benefits can be applied to a single character at once.

Available for all mythical characters and now added for Warlord characters, Benefits unlock additional power for Asyl's survivors. Up to 9 Benefits can be applied to a single character at once. Limited-Time Events: From now until April 3, players can participate in the Town Management bingo-style event and complete daily quests to earn dice rolls on the Quench Your Thirst! event board. Both activities, alongside the 7-Day Survival Support Event and 14-Day Growth Support Event starting March 23, offer bountiful rewards for upgrading and collecting characters.