The Walking Dead: The Last Mile Act 3 Launches Today

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment have officially launched Act Three for The Walking Dead: The Last Mile today. The Facebook-exclusive interactive experience has taken some interesting twists during the second act, followed by a number of different changes that brought on death to Prosper Landing. Now the characters will experience some of the fallout on the way from those choices, and you can be in the middle of it with your own character. We have more info from the team on this act below along with the promo trailer as you can experience the new Act right now.

"In Act Two, the brewing conflict between the Plant and the Village spilled over into violence. When Sara's dogs went missing, she marched on the Village demanding them back, unaware that Tara had let them go. Fed up that the Plant Workers care more about dogs than her son, Marlena was pushed too far and the first shot was fired. Villagers were killed and the Plant Workers were imprisoned. A trial was held to determine the fate of the Plant Workers, but it only made things worse and Abe found himself imprisoned in the Growhouse along with the Plant Workers. Meanwhile, Kate and her hunters discovered the herd thawed from the ice and headed toward the Village! Unable to enact Abe's plan, Kate makes a risky decision to sneak through the herd in disguise to warn the Village and only time will determine if she has survived."

"With the herd on the horizon and tensions at an all-time high, both communities will have to make choices to overcome their differences if they want to survive. In the Village, disaster strikes even before the herd arrives, leaving leadership in shambles and more death in its wake. At the Plant, Tara and Ladi's relationship crumbles as Glacier Point appears to be near ready to turn on. They both deal with loss as the pressure of trying to save the community falls on their shoulders. The Walking Dead: The Last Mile has also seen a number of improvements to the overall experience and new features added for Act Three, including:

Survival Mode: In the continually updated Survival mode, players are able to participate in more rewards with the escalating threat of death by rolling random mission objectives and mission conditions. The greater the risk, the greater the reward.

New Mini-Game: Grave Digging. As the body count increases, players can engage in this additional activity.

In Memoriam: Remembering the survivors that were lost on their journeys.

Faction Choices: Understanding the importance of choosing between the Village and Plant factions and contributing to their well-being.

Spring Maps: New Main, Village, and Plant Maps"