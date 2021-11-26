The Way Of Wrath To Be Published By Hooded Horse

Indie publisher Hooded Horse announced today that they will be taking over publishing duties for The Way Of Wrath. The game is currently being developed by indie studio Animmal as they are creating an innovative and challenging RPG set during the Bronze Age. Along with the announcement, the company released a new trailer showing the game off. Here's some more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement as the game will be released sometime in 2022 for Steam and GOG.

The Way Of Wrath is set in a time where the line between myth and history is blurred. After returning home following a devastating defeat at a war overseas, the player must rebuild a derelict fort and unify their people to survive the coming invasion. Players will explore a giant game world, secure resource sites, gather allies, and sabotage enemy camps in the 10 days preceding the enemy attack, then experience a climatic siege finale where all their efforts and choices are put to the test. The Way Of Wrath also features a full character creation suite with playable origins, a survival system involving hunting for supplies and establishing resource camps around the map, and a deep diplomacy system where tribes can be allied with or waged war against. Every NPC has a name and routine and their relationships and fates change with each passing day based on the decisions the player makes, creating a dynamic storyline where every choice counts.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Way of Wrath | Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/9gyBE37TuIQ)

"We have put our hearts and souls into this project," said Dato Kiknavelidze, CEO of developer Animmal. "We're very excited about this partnership as Hooded Horse has a very unique and developer-friendly approach. They are RPG and strategy gamers at heart, and we instantly clicked with their team." "We're proud to have The Way Of Wrath as our first published RPG," said Tim Bender, CEO of publisher Hooded Horse. "Its exciting mix of strategy and RPG is a perfect fit for our strategic focus, and we look forward to helping Animmal deliver a great game next year."