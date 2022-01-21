The Waylanders Tease New Characters Ahead Of Release

Before Gato Salvaje Studio releases their upcoming game The Waylanders next month, the team decided to tease some new characters. The team showed off two more characters, the first of them being the druid Amergin, who turns out to be one of the first companions on your journey and you will run into in the future. The second one is the immortal Mourian Seer Nazhedja, who looks young but has been around for over a thousand years as she is closely tied to the flow of the land's magic. We have trailers for both characters below as the game will be released on February 2nd, 2022 on GOG and Steam.

The first meeting between the Celts and their gods, the Tuatha de Danaan, should have been a time of celebration and enlightenment, but when negotiations go catastrophically wrong, a battle against a god leaves you near death and untethered from time! Return to a land overtaken by magickal corruptions and a kingdom splintered into multiple factions warring for the throne. The Celtic society, a complex tapestry of different religions, human cultures, and mortal and immortal races such as the Mourians, Werewolves, Goblins, and monsters threaten to tear at every seam. Will you support the immature, yet rightful, heir, or the pragmatic general in their bid for the throne? What alliances will you forge, what friendships will you foster, what romances will you pursue, and… what will you do when you are suddenly thrust into Medieval Spain?

Things look pretty different in Galicia under Christianity than it did under Celtic rule. Magic is fading, religion is everywhere, and much has changed. Where are your immortal allies now, and what has become of the souls of your mortal friends? Discover changes made to the land over a thousand years of cultural change. Could the corrupt magicks that interfered during your meeting with the Tuatha have led to the destruction of all that the Celtic world held dear?