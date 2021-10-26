The Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Will Return In-Person This January

Konami finally dropped the announcement Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans have been waiting for as they will bring back in-person events in 2022. And the first one back will be a doozy as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will be the first major showing on the docket. The event will be taking place in Pasadena, California, happening from January 15th-16th, 2022. The Pasadena YCS will be the first event of its kind in nearly two years, as the last in-person YCS was held clear back in February 2020 in Las Vegas (which we attended). We have more info on the event below for those of you looking to get involved, but keep in mind, they're probably still going to follow all the protocols of the CDC if the pandemic continues.

Well over a thousand Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game players are expected to come together to Duel in the Pasadena Convention Center. They'll battle in a two-day tournament for an array of fantastic prizes and the chance to qualify for the North America World Championship Qualifier (WCQ), with the victors from the WCQ going on to the prestigious Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship. Prizes include the gaming systems and special prize cards, with the winner picking up an Ultra Rare Duel Link Dragon, the Duel Dragon and the special YCS trophy. And all attending Duelists that pre-register for the YCS will receive a special Game Mat and Promo Card. Outside of the main tournament, there'll be plenty of things for attendees to enjoy over the course of the weekend, including a Yu-Gi-Oh! Token Card booth and popular public events such as Win-A-Mat tournaments and Attack Of The Giant Card! Konami will also be hosting a Remote Duel YCS in Latin America on the same weekend so Duelists in Latin America can participate in their own YCS. More details will be coming soon so please check our events.