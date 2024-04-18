Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Project Loki, Theorycraft Games

Theorycraft Games Partners With Nexon & NetEase On Project Loki

Theorycraft Games has formed a new publishing partnership with both Nexon and NetEase Games for their new title, Project Loki.

Theorycraft Games announced a new publishing partnership this morning as they will be working with Nexon and NetEase Games to publish their upcoming game, still being referred to as Project Loki. The multiyear deal will have Nexon taking on duties for Japan and South Korea, while NetEase will publish the game in China. Theorycraft will continue to self-publish in other regions as they present their MOBA hero-based PvP title to the world sometime next year. We have quotes from all three companies for you below from today's announcement.

"It's rare to come across an opportunity like Project Loki, and we are committed to bringing the title to our audiences because we believe they will appreciate its unique combination of deep competition and unpredictable fun," stated Joo Yi, Head of Partnerships at Nexon Korea. "With team members having helped build blockbuster franchises such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Overwatch, we firmly believe in the capability of Theorycraft Games and are honored to bring their first title to Korea and Japan."

"Theorycraft's '10,000-hour games' game design concept aligns perfectly with NetEase's identity as 'Game Enthusiasts.' The creative game design of Project Loki, along with its competitive potential, demonstrates unlimited imaginative space to us," said Frank Xiang, Vice President at NetEase Games. "We believe this collaboration will be highly successful, and we have full confidence in the potential for Project Loki in the competitive gaming market in China."

"We recognize the incredible privilege it is to be a new, independent studio with two remarkable publishing deals while still in alpha development," said Michael Chiang, Head of Asia and Global Corporate Development for Theorycraft Games. "We're thrilled that these two industry titans believe in Project Loki. Like us, we know that both Nexon and NetEase appreciate deeply engaging, community-focused games, as we've already seen with their own titles like MapleStory (Nexon) and Naraka: Bladepoint (NetEase). We couldn't ask for better partners to bring Project Loki to gamers in Asia."

