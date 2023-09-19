Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Huy Fong Foods, Sriracha, Yahtzee, Yahtzee: Sriracha

There's Now A Version Of Yahtzee: Sriracha On The Market

Do you love playing Yahtzee? So you love covering your food in ungodly amounts of Sriracha? Then have we got a tabletop game for you.

Often times I ask myself, "Has Sriracha jumped the shark yet?" I'm not sure they have, but this latest item certainly has them filling the pool for a shark. Tabletop publisher The Op has partnered with Huy Fong Foods to bring you a special tabletop item as they have released Yahtzee: Sriracha for you to buy. When you first look at it, you think for a brief moment that it can't possibly be true, but it totally is a real thing. They have taken the classic red and green bottle and turned it into a shaker for you to play their own special version of the classic tabletop game. Complete with its own set of dice that have custom phrases and images on them to match the hot sauce.

If you're as obsessed with the sauce as millions of people are, having this in your home is a must. If for anything, to put it on a table and see who tries to open it and use it for food before you play the game. We got more details about the game below as you can currently purchase it through the company's website for $24.

"Yahtzee: Sriracha lets you "Shake, Score, & Shout" with a dice cup replica of the signature bottle and custom dice featuring the brand's iconic rooster. Mix and match dice rolls to get the highest scoring combinations and Risk, Dare, and Dream your way to the win! The heat is on in this spicy new twist on America's #1 dice game! Show your love for the novelty chili sauce with Yahtzee: Sriracha and shake things up with a dice cup replica of the novelty bottle, signature red dice featuring the brand's recognizable rooster, and a custom scorepad!"

Custom Sriracha Bottle Cup

5 Custom Sriracha Dice

Custom Scorepad

Pencil

Rules

