Therian Tornadus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Tornadus will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Therian Forme Tornadus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Therian Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Therian Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Therian Forme Tornadus.

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Tornadus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Therian Forme Tornadus will have a CP of 1837 in normal weather conditions and 2296 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

