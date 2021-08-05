These Are The Galarian Pokémon Coming To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced that, due to an oddity in time caused by the mischievous Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, a portal has opened allowed some Galarian species to arrive in Pokémon GO long before the full Generation Eight reveal. Let's take a look at each of the species that will be available during the upcoming Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event and how trainers will be able to encounter them.

The new Galarian Pokémon arriving in Pokémon GO during the Ultra Unlock Part Three event include:

Zacian: Tier Five raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM

Zamazenta: Tier Five raids from Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM until Wednesday, September 1st at 10 AM

Falinks: Tier Three raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM; Wild spawn

Wooloo: Wild spawn

Dubwool: Evolve Wooloo

Skwovet: Wild spawn

Greedent: Evolve Skwovet

The previously released Galarian Forms will be available as well:

Galarian Slowpoke: Tier One raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Zigzagoon: Tier One raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Weezing: Tier Three raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM

Galarian Farfetch'd: Tier One raids from Friday, August 20th at 10 AM until Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Ponyta: Tier One raids from Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM until Wednesday, September 1st at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Darumaka: Tier One raids from Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM until Wednesday, September 1st at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs; Wild spawn

Galarian Meowth: Tier One raids from Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM until Wednesday, September 1st at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Stunfisk: Tier Three raids from Thursday, August 26th at 10 AM until Wednesday, September 1st at 10 AM; Hatching from 7 KM Eggs

Galarian Pokémon will also appear as encounters in Timed and Field Research, but no further details were given.

The full details of the event are up at the Pokémon GO blog:

The final part of this year's Ultra Unlock will feature the Pokémon GO debuts of two Legendary Pokémon first found in the Galar region, Zacian and Zamazenta, in their Hero of Many Battles forms! It appears that the one who brought them to Pokémon GO was none other than Hoopa, which recently caused mischief during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Alongside them, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will be arriving in Pokémon GO. If you're lucky, you might even find a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk! Date + Time Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time