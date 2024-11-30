Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baltoro Games, Things Too Ugly

Things Too Ugly Confirmed For Mid-January Release

Baltoro Games confirmed that their first-person narrative puzzle game, Things Too Ugly, will be released for PC via Steam in mid-January 2025

Article Summary Things Too Ugly, a narrative puzzle game, releases on Steam on January 16, 2025.

Set in 1986, unravel secrets as a Risk Assessment Data Processor at TEREBRO INC.

Engage with puzzles, clues, and narrative exploration in this psychological horror game.

Use tools like GPS and encoders to piece together a story that could save or ruin the company.

Indie game developer Professor Space Games and publisher Baltoro Games have confirmed a proper release date for their latest game, Things Too Ugly. In case you haven't checked the game out, this is a first-person narrative puzzle game centered around you working for a tech company doing risk assessment. We have the latest trailer for you here as the game will be released on January 16, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Things Too Ugly

Things Too Ugly is a first-person, interactive psychological horror that combines elements of puzzle-solving, investigative work, and narrative exploration. As a player, you will engage with a variety of challenges, ranging from logical deductions to deciphering encoded messages. The nature of this game requires deciphering audio and visual clues. For increased accessibility, high-contrast, large-font subtitles are enabled by default and can be toggled on and off. Character dialogue is stored in the help menu as text and audio files for review. File folder contents and GPS maps can be inspected at a larger scale with a zoom-capable camera.

Welcome to TEREBRO INC., 1986. Your assignment as a Risk Assessment Data Processor begins tonight. A workspace awaits where the legacy of the corporation teeters on the brink of the secrets you'll uncover. Entrusted with TEREBRO INC.'s archives, you'll delve into a trove of documents and recordings, each piece a fragment of its hidden history. Amid the relics of its operations, discern the truths that could either fortify or fracture the company's future. Beneath the dim glow of a desk lamp and the moon's watchful eye, your office becomes the stage for this nocturnal vigil. With the static hum of a radio for company, you'll sift through data, connecting dots drawn across time.

The voice of your supervisor, distant yet direct, guides your journey into the archives, challenging you to piece together a narrative that should perhaps remain uncovered. Armed with a GPS, an encoder device, and more—you stand as the arbiter of history. Each document, each decision, brings you closer to either preserving a legacy or uncovering a truth too potent to ignore. As the night deepens, so does the mystery. What truths lay buried within TEREBRO INC.'s past, and what will you choose to do with them? The fate of the company reputation hangs in balance. Will you be its guardian or its destroyer?

