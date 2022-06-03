ThinkFun Announces Two New Murder Mystery Tabletop Titles

ThinkFun announced two new tabletop games this week as they expand their library of murder mystery titles coming this Fall. The two games on the way are Cold Case: Murder with Interest and Escape the Room: Murder in the Mafia. The first game capitalizes on their popular Cold Case series, which challenges players to solve decades-old crimes, while the second game serves as the fourth entry in their popular escape room line of titles. We have more info on both titles for you below as we now wait for the company to put some firm release dates on them.

Cold Case: Murder with Interest: ThinkFun's Cold Case series summons players to investigate the unsolved cases of victims murdered decades ago by piecing together the details that the police could never find. Inside the box, you will find realistic materials pertaining to the crime, and a complex story containing everything you need to crack the case. Follow the clues and submit your answers online to finally bring the killers to justice. In Murder with Interest, players investigate a double murder that takes place at an office party in a small town in Ireland. (Age: 14+ / MSRP: $14.99)

Escape the Room: Murder in the Mafia: ThinkFun's Escape the Room games challenge players to work together to uncover clues to help prove their innocence. In Murder in the Mafia, the first thing you notice when you enter your office is the dead body of Mickey Malone, the chief enforcer for the local mafia. You've had your run-ins with Mickey and might treat news of his death as a good thing, if it wasn't your gun on the floor next to him. Man, you hate Mondays. Explore a complete replica office scene to discover clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately – to prove your innocence in this immersive murder mystery adventure. (Age: 14+ / MSRP: $34.99)