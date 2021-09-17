This Pokémon TCG Celebrations Product Will Be Amazon-Exclusive

The Pokémon TCG has released details for a new product that will be exclusive to Amazon. The Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Prime Collection will be part of the 25th Anniversary set, though it will notably not contain any standard promotional cards exclusive to the box. The one thing that does seem to be exclusive here is jumbo versions of certain 25th Anniversary-branded Black Star Promos available in standard size through other products.

Here's the product description:

Celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with a collection that features many of the different, special kinds of Pokémon that have appeared in the Pokémon TCG over the years. Embrace the stealthy power of Pokémon Prime with Dragapult Prime, step into the light with Light Toxtricity, and go against type with Mimikyu δ—all appearing as gigantic oversize cards that are perfect to display! The Prime Collection includes a set of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations boosters, as well as additional booster packs, a Collector Chest, and more.

Here's what this Pokémon TCG collection will include:

1 special promo card of Dragapult Prime

4 oversize cards of Light Toxtricity, Hydreigon C, Mimikyu δ, and Dragapult Prime. These items will not be available in other products.

A Pokémon 25 logo Collector Chest with a dozen additional treasures! These are generally made up of items such as the notepad and stickers which are found in the lunchbox-style releases.

3 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card booster packs.

2 additional Pokémon TCG booster packs.

A 4-pocket Pokémon TCG binder to store your collection.

An oversize card binder to store your biggest cards. It is not specified if this will be the same jumbo binder released earlier this year through the Pokémon Center or something new entirely.

1 metallic coin.

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online.

Amazon says that the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Prime Collection will be available in the fourth quarter of the year.