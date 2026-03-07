Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dovetail Games, Thomas & Friends, Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor, thomas the tank engine

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor Receives March Launch Date

After only being announced a couple of weeks ago, the game Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor already has a March release date

Article Summary Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor is launching in March for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Control Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Emily, and Diesel as you explore iconic Island of Sodor locations.

Experience eight narrated stories inspired by classic Railway Series books and TV shows.

Enjoy interactive gameplay, hidden collectables, and immersive first-person train adventures.

Developer and publisher Dovetail Games have confirmed the launch date for their Thomas the Tank Engine video game, Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor. After being announced only a few weeks ago, the team has confirmed the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on March 17, 2026. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor

Join Thomas and friends on a special journey across the Island of Sodor! Hop into the cab of the North Western Railway's classic steam team, and enjoy nostalgic stories and all-new narratives right from the driver's seat. Embark on a magical journey and explore the Wonders of Sodor as you've never seen them before! Take the controls of Thomas, Percy, Gordon, Emily, and Diesel to explore iconic landmarks across the Island of Sodor. At Sir Topham Hatt's invitation, carry passengers in Annie & Clarabel along Thomas' branch line, hurry express passengers over the top of Gordon's Hill, or transport freight with the Troublesome Trucks.

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor tells classic and original tales inspired by the Railway Series books and TV shows, now told for the first time in an interactive, first-person perspective – the first ever faithful recreation of Sodor in a game! Experience the sights, sounds, and feelings of Sodor as you explore iconic Thomas & Friends locations like you've never seen them before, including Tidmouth Sheds, Knapford station, and the famous Windmills. A total of 8 stories await including Thomas & Gordon, Thomas & Bertie's Great Race, Percy's Troublesome Day, and more. Each story features full narration by the legendary Mark Moraghan for the ultimate storytelling immersion.

But that's not all! Help Thomas and his Friends be really useful engines across a full working schedule for the Island of Sodor. See all the engines running about the island doing their daily tasks, get involved by driving Thomas on his branch line, or even ride as a passenger! While exploring the island, look out for hidden collectables to find! Keep an eye out for more Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor news and updates on the Dovetail Discord or our other socials. Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor is powered by Train Sim World, combining the unparalleled detail and realism of Unreal Engine and Simugraph with accessible controls to create a nostalgic experience that all Thomas & Friends fans can enjoy.

