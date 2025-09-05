Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mars Attracts, Outlier Games

Mars Attracts Confirmed For Early Access Launch This Month

Mars Attracts is being released into Early Access on Steam this month, allowing you to play a hefty piece of the theme part sim title

Article Summary Mars Attracts launches in Early Access this month from indie studio Outlier Games.

Manage a Mars-based theme park inspired by the iconic Mars Attacks franchise.

Abduct humans from different eras, customize enclosures, and entertain Martian guests.

Profit by balancing human happiness and experiments to create the perfect Martian attraction.

Indie game developer and publisher Outlier Games confirmed the Early Access release date for Mars Attracts, and it's out sooner than we expected. In case you somehow missed this one, this is a theme park simulator title based on the Mars Attacks franchise, in which you run an attraction for aliens filled with human subjects. The EA version has been set for release on September 16, giving you a chunk of the early part of the game to play as they work on the final product. Enjoy the trailer here showing off more of what you'll be able to play.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine! Take on the role of a Martian CEO and confront the challenge of theme park management — craft the perfect red planet tourist attraction, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a carefully selected range of amenities. You won't last long if you can't turn a profit.

Humans come in all shapes, sizes, and bounciness. Employ advanced Martian technology to procure humans from across history – from Ancient Rome to the Wild West – and build the perfect habitat to ensure they have no idea they ever left. Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each one has their own unique personality. Tailor enclosures to appeal to each human's preferences, or find yourself dealing with an enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park. For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for signs of intelligent life. So far, no luck. Nevertheless, there is much to be learned by studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, enclosed-brained creatures, or push your captives to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!