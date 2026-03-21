Posted in: Games, Nintendo, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Destroy All Humans!, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

THQ Nordic Adds Epic Mickey, SpongeBob, & More To Nintendo Switch 2

Four THQ Nordic titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and SpongeBob SquarePants

Article Summary THQ Nordic confirms four major franchises are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Destroy All Humans! and Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed launch with enhanced visuals and DLC.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed offers improved graphics, controls, and new costume pack DLC.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide features dual playable characters and original voice cast.

THQ Nordic has announced that four popular titles will be added to the Nintendo Switch 2 library between the Summer and Fall of 2026, all of which are tied to bigger franchises. The company confirmed that Destroy All Humans!, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will all launch for the Switch 2, with all of the updates and ocntent released for each title to date, with controls formatted for the portable console. We have details and launch dates for all four games here as they'll be out between June and October this year.

Epic Mickey, Destroy All Humans, and SpongeBob Arrive On Switch 2 From The THQ Library

Destroy All Humans! (June 23, 2026)

Crypto is back and humanity is still very much in trouble. Already wreaking havoc on Nintendo Switch, the cult-classic alien invasion lands on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year with richer visuals, denser worlds, improved shaders, and support for full HD up to 1440p resolution. Unleash chaos with powerful psychic abilities, outrageous weaponry, and a sharp sense of humor. Invade Earth, harvest DNA, and remind the human race exactly who's in charge. Includes the Skin Pack DLC!

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (September 15, 2026)

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed releases on Nintendo Switch 2 in September, packed with the Reprobed: Skin Pack and Reprobed: Challenge Accepted DLC. Experience the swinging 60s in full alien glory in a single-player adventure, tailor-made for the platform. Defend a much larger, more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission. Travel the globe, wreak havoc and take revenge on the KGB in this expanded sequel full of destruction, disguises, and hippie-era absurdity.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (October 6, 2026)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. Armed with a magical brush using paint and thinner, players shape both the world around them and Mickey's destiny. Restore beauty or uncover hidden secrets. On Nintendo Switch 2, the adventure shines brighter than ever with: Higher resolution visuals, improved framerate, mouse-style controls using the Joy Con 2 controller and includes the Costume Pack DLC.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide (October 13, 2026)

A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly chaos across the ocean floor and it's up to SpongeBob and Patrick to fix it. Switch seamlessly between the two heroes and combine their unique abilities to overcome challenges and restore balance to Bikini Bottom. Play as SpongeBob and Patrick, master new abilities like grappling and burrowing and experience a brand new ghostly story. The game is fully voiced by the original cast!

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