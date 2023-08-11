Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: south park, THQ Nordic Showcase, TMNT: The Last Ronin

THQ Nordic Showcase 2023 Reveals A Dozen Games On The Way

The THQ Nordic Showcase 2023 livestream took place this afternoon, and with it came surprises, including TMNT and South Park games.

THQ Nordic held their annual Showcase livestream, showing off multiple games they have in the works, as there are some cool titles on the way. While a lot of what was revealed today is cool., the two major standouts from the day are the fact we're getting a new South Park title, as well as a game based on the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book, TMNT: The Last Ronin. We got the full rundown and the stream for you below!

Titan Quest II

The legendary Action RPG makes its triumphant return! Once more, players will be immersed in the mythological realm of ancient Greece, facing unimaginable challenges, striving for exquisite loot, and combining different masteries to create unique, powerful character builds. Their ultimate goal is to stop Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution herself, as she weaves malevolence into the Threads of Fate itself. Are you prepared to challenge a deity and etch your own heroic saga? Forged in the creative crucible of Grimlore Games in Germany, Titan Quest II is currently under development. This epic odyssey is destined for PC, eagerly anticipated to launch when the time comes.

Gothic Remake

Welcome to the Old Camp! Join us on a guided tour through the most opulent and expansive encampment in the Valley of Mines. We'll follow a charismatic scoundrel as they leisurely navigate the city, observe their amiable interactions with the locals, and witness them witnessing the fervor of the arena battles!!

South Park: Snow Day!

South Park Digital Studios, THQ Nordic, and Question Games announce South Park: Snow Day! – the coolest 4-player co-op game in 3D. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

Outcast- A New Beginning

The latest trailer for Outcast – A New Beginning takes you on a fantastic journey with the Ulukaï – the name given to our hero, Cutter Slade, by the Talans. He is the chosen one destined to reunite the people of Adelpha and liberate it from the invaders! Discover how all living things on Adelpha coexist in harmony and learn how to forge alliances or gain powerful abilities. Think strategically and act as a true hero, making a difference wherever you go.

Space For Sale

A mysterious planet, far, far away. Home to strange wildlife and weird creatures – it's the ideal place to make a fortune! As an intergalactic property developer, your mission is to construct habitats for eccentric alien clients and sell them for a sweet profit. The game is currently in development for PC by Mirage Game Studios in Sweden, renowned for their work on Little Big Workshop. If you're eager to be among the first explorers to set foot on all the exciting new worlds that Space for Sale has to offer, you can now sign up for the closed beta test.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

What's the ultimate joy of the gamer's life? Gathering on the couch with a group of friends to embark on a hilarious co-op gaming session, right? Get ready to experience this thrill with the upcoming puzzle platformer, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy. You can team up with up to three friends – or even delivery drivers if you fancy – in this adventure. Of course, you can play all alone and switch between the different heroes: Assume the roles of Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight, each equipped with distinct skill sets. Together, conquer all the challenges, solve riddles, and vanquish every foe! Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy has started its pre-order today.

Alone In The Dark

Both protagonists of the upcoming horror game have a few words about Alone in the Dark – so let's hear what Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer) and Edward Carnby (David Harbour) have to say in today's stream.

Last Train Home

Witness the incredible survival journey of the Czechoslovak legion and catch the world premiere of the first gameplay trailer for Last Train Home, exclusively unveiled on THQ Nordic Showcase! The epic survival strategy game inspired by real historical events is coming to PC in 2023.

Tempest Rising

Attention, Commander! Code Red situation! Dynasty Forces are mounting a substantial assault on our perimeter. This is a major attack, and we need to be on high alert. The newly released trailer for 3D Realm's upcoming real-time strategy game, Tempest Rising, offers a sneak peek into the intense and action-packed gameplay you can expect. But that's not all, soldier! The time to act is NOW! The game is available for immediate deployment as of today, August 11th, and will remain accessible until Monday, August 28th, exclusively on the Steam platform. Take advantage of this crucial opportunity to immerse yourself in Tempest Rising. Furthermore, we strongly recommend that while you're on Steam, you mark Tempest Rising as a priority by adding it to your wishlist. This will serve as a strategic directive, ensuring you stay informed about any critical updates and reinforcements for our operations. Move swiftly, and may victory be ours!

Wreckeation

At times, a project can escalate far beyond the initial expectations. Such is the case in the latest Wreckreation trailer, where a group of friends embarked on building a racing track, and things spiraled into something grander than they imagined. What they've crafted is a colossal, fantastical, and wonderfully eccentric track, showcasing in Wreckreation that the sole boundary is the reach of your imagination!

Way Of The Hunter

Released today, Way of the Hunter unveils an exciting new DLC that transports players to the captivating African wilds – the Tikamoon Plains! This expansion not only introduces a vast, uncharted landscape for exploration but also includes a delightful array of fresh animal species. Additionally, it brings forth new gameplay enhancements, such as expanded difficulty options and an arsenal of new weapons. Way of the Hunter – Tikamoon Plains is available now, while Way of the Hunter Season Pass includes the new Tikamoon Plains DLC as well as the already released Aurora Shores DLC, each offering a new, vast region and coming with new animals and weapons. Also, the Way of the Hunter Hunter's Pack is included in the Season Pass.

TMNT: The Last Ronin

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin.

