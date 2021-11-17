Three More Eternals Join The Battle In Marvel Future Fight

Netmarble has revealed the latest update being added to Marvel Future Fight as players will be getting three more of the Eternals in the game. The update is officially live as we speak and it adds in Kingo, Gilgamesh, and Thena to the mix, along with some brand new uniforms and content themed after the recent premiere. The content is specifially geared at continuing to expose fans to these characters, as there are still a ton of people who are just casual Marvel fans and have no idea who some of these poeple are in the greater universe that Marvel plays in. This is actually been one of the best ways outside of the film to get people familiar with them. You can read more about the update below as well as check out the latest trailer for the content.

Three new Super Heroes – Kingo, Gilgamesh, and Thena – can now be collected by players, along with subsequent uniforms inspired by Marvel Studios' Eternals. There is also a new 'The Fate of Mankind' Epic Quest available, allowing players to obtain and power-up characters by completing quests. For players that actively complete all of the story stages, a new 'Dimension Rift' dungeon has been added to Marvel Future Fight. Once a stage is granted, access to the Dimensional Rift will appear at random intervals. Players can team up with friends or Alliance members to clear this new content and earn rewards. Other updates for Marvel Future Fight include: Thena is now upgradeable to Tier-3 and has a new Ultimate Skill added

The 'Realize Potential functionality has been added for Kingo, Gilgamesh, and Thena

The 'Awaken Potential' functionality has been added for Gilgamesh and Kingo and has new Awaken Skills added

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [Highlights] Marvel Studios' Eternals inspired Update! (https://youtu.be/sFreowe_O6o)