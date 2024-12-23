Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everscape Games, Indienova, Threefold Recital

Threefold Recital Confirmed For Mid-January Release

Threefold Recital has an official release date, as the narrative adventure based on Chinese folklore will be released on Steam next month

Article Summary Threefold Recital, a narrative adventure, releases on Steam January 14, 2025.

Inspired by Chinese folklore, the game blends magic, technology, and myths in Bluescales.

Guide three beastling heroes, each with unique abilities, in a world of mystery and intrigue.

Uncover ancient secrets and shape the fate of a city where past and present collide.

Indie game developer Everscape Games and publisher Indienova have confirmed a release date for Threefold Recital, as the game comes out on Steam next month. This narrative-driven adventure game takes cues from Chinese folklore and puts a modern spin on the tale of three heroes. You'll be able to experience the story for yourself when the game comes out on January 14, 2025. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer above showing off more of the game.

Threefold Recital

Inspired by folklore and strange tales in ancient China, Threefold Recital creates an oriental fantasy realm inhabited by humans, beastlings, and majestic dragons. After a golden age spanning thousands of years, the bustling metropolis of Bluescales now faces tumultuous times. Here, magic and technology coexist, complicating social governance. To further stir the pot, the secret art behind ancient miracles—presumed long lost—is resurfacing. Beneath the city's clamor, a storm unlike any other is quietly brewing.

A long, long time ago, there lived a wolf, a fox, and a snake. But these weren't just your ordinary wild animals. They were very patient and wise, and after a lot of hard work, they gained human form and became "beastlings," as they liked to call themselves.

Triratna , the wolf-turned-monk, is able to see and sever karma lines—the threads of cause and effect tying everything together.

, the wolf-turned-monk, is able to see and sever karma lines—the threads of cause and effect tying everything together. Taiqing , the fox-turned-priest, is an expert in transmuting substances and other Daoist spells.

, the fox-turned-priest, is an expert in transmuting substances and other Daoist spells. Transia, the snake-turned-artist, is gifted with the ability to enter paintings and alter people's appearances.

Lead three heroes, each with a unique ability, through a maze of curious events and bust the conspiracy behind it all. As you progress, three separate storylines will flow into one. Be the all-seeing eye and the guiding hand, switch perspectives, and combine their powers to overcome obstacles and solve mysteries. The fate of Bluescales is depending on you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!