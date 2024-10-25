Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlaySide Studios, Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown, Zugalu Entertainment

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown Reveals Early Access Date

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown has an Early Access release date set for Steam, as the game will arrive the first week of November

Article Summary Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown hits Steam Early Access on November 7, 2024.

Engage in high-stakes city-building and RTS combat in a medieval fantasy world.

Make impactful decisions to shape your legacy as a benevolent or tyrannical ruler.

Play solo or with friends in multiplayer modes for up to four players.

Indie game developer Zugalu Entertainment and publisher PlaySide Studios have confirmed the Early Access release date for Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown. Teased a few months ago, this medieval multiplayer city builder will give you a chance to create a kingdom and then defend it in real-time strategy fights as you attempt to become the greatest ruler in this fantasy land. The EA version of the game will officially drop on November 7, 2024. We have a new trailer for the game as well, which you can check out above.

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown

Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown blends the depth of city-building with high-stakes real-time combat and decision-making. Your choices will dictate how your kingdom grows, the alliances you forge, and the enemies you make. Enjoy a fully realized single-player experience, or team up with friends in PvP or co-op multiplayer for up to four players. See how your strategies measure up as you build and defend your realm, with every decision shaping the future of your kingdom.

Explore an Unknown Land: Nysamor is a land rich in resources and fraught with conflict. Compete for control of these resources across a vast world populated by villages and kingdoms. Neighboring factions will react to your actions based on their allegiances, whether they remain loyal to Wyrmaxa or are swayed by your influence—through intimidation or compassion.

Nysamor is a land rich in resources and fraught with conflict. Compete for control of these resources across a vast world populated by villages and kingdoms. Neighboring factions will react to your actions based on their allegiances, whether they remain loyal to Wyrmaxa or are swayed by your influence—through intimidation or compassion. Survive and Thrive: Place city structures, set up road networks, build defenses, and assemble a powerful military to exert your will. Build your legacy through effective planning, advancement, and a detailed tech tree. Gather resources, harvest production areas, and expand your lands. Trade with or take the fight to other players or computer-controlled factions. Do what you must to ensure your kingdom can survive the harsh realities of medieval life.

Place city structures, set up road networks, build defenses, and assemble a powerful military to exert your will. Build your legacy through effective planning, advancement, and a detailed tech tree. Gather resources, harvest production areas, and expand your lands. Trade with or take the fight to other players or computer-controlled factions. Do what you must to ensure your kingdom can survive the harsh realities of medieval life. Benevolence or Tyranny: Each decision has lasting consequences, taking you further down the path of benevolence or tyranny. Whether your reign is Benevolent or Tyrannical, both paths have their advantages – and challenges. Be mindful of the legacy you want to leave behind.

Each decision has lasting consequences, taking you further down the path of benevolence or tyranny. Whether your reign is Benevolent or Tyrannical, both paths have their advantages – and challenges. Be mindful of the legacy you want to leave behind. Conquer Your Foes: S iege castles, plunder trade routes, or confront fantastical Waelgrim creatures in intense RTS combat, both in single-player and alongside or against other players. But be warned – soldiers need food, water, and more to fight. The cost of war can take a heavy toll.

iege castles, plunder trade routes, or confront fantastical Waelgrim creatures in intense RTS combat, both in single-player and alongside or against other players. But be warned – soldiers need food, water, and more to fight. The cost of war can take a heavy toll. Solo or Shared Reign: Enjoy a fully realized single-player experience, or team up with friends in PvP or co-op multiplayer for up to four players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!