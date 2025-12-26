Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mythwright, Thronefall

Thronefall Has Been Acquired by Indie Publisher Mythwright

Thronefall has a brand-new publisher, as Mythwright has taken over the title both in development and in future publishing of the game

Article Summary Thronefall acquired by indie publisher Mythwright from original developer GrizzlyGames

Mythwright now fully in charge of Thronefall's development and future game updates

GrizzlyGames founders express excitement and trust in Mythwright to expand the strategy title

Upcoming updates add three new levels, new perks, weapons, and quality-of-life features

Indie game publisher Mythwright announced that the company has officially taken over the IP Thronefall, purchasing the game from developer GrizzlyGames. The acquisition kind of came out of nowhere when it was announced about a week ago, as the company will take over full development moving forward while acknowledging GizzlyGames' contribution to the title. We have a couple of quotes from the news below.

Mythwright Acquisition

"Being just two people at GrizzlyGames we always felt we lacked the resources to wholly explore what Thronefall could potentially be," said Paul Schnepf, Developer at Grizzly Games. "While players kept longing for new content, Jonas and I were also keen to move on to new projects. It's incredibly exciting to hand off the entire IP to Mythwright — a team we trust to take great care of both the game and its community. We can't wait to see where they take it next and for players to enjoy what comes from this new chapter."

"With its iconic minimalism that perfectly captures the fun of strategy gaming, Thronefall is a firm favourite at Mythwright," said Stuart Morton, Publishing Director at Mythwright. "We are incredibly honoured that Grizzly Games trusts us to take over future development, and we can't wait to extend their vision into a bright future by bringing players more of what they love."

Thronefall

A strategy game without all the headaches? We've got you covered. Saddle the horses! See your kingdom come to life, fight gripping battles to defend it, and still be done in time for lunch. Thronefall is a classic strategy game without unnecessary complexity, plus some healthy hack-and-slay. Build up your base during the day and defend it 'til your last breath at night. Will you be able to strike the right balance between economy and defense? Do you need more archers, thicker walls, or an additional mill? Will you keep the enemies at bay with your longbow or charge your horse right into them? It's going to be a tough night, but nothing beats seeing the sun rise above your little kingdom to live another day. New elements being added to the game at launch include:

Three More Levels (making a full campaign of 10 levels now)!

More perks, mutators, enemies, and weapons (so even more strategies to experiment with)

Various quality-of-life improvements (such as being able to see future wave info in the pause menu, etc.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!