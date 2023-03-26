Thrustmaster Reveals ESWAP XR Pro Controller For Forza Horizon 5 Thrustmaster has created a special version of the ESWAP XR Pro Controller designed to work specifically with Forza Horizon 5.

Thrustmaster revealed a new controller this week as they dropped the ESWAP XR Pro Controller, specifically designed for Forza Horizon 5. This particular controller has been given a few special features designed to get the most out of the racing title, specifically a special Racing Wheel Module you can swap out for one of the thumbsticks to give you a mini-wheel for better control. Well, if you know how to handle it. The controller is currently up for pre-order for $180 and will go live on March 29th, 2023.

"Thrustmaster drew on its years of race simulation experience to channel this technology into a module for the ESWAP gamepad. With its re-centering system and 95° angle of rotation, you'll experience a whole new level of immersion—with incredible control of your turns and drifting. The Racing Wheel Module works just like a car steering wheel, allowing players to turn left or right with perfect precision and without any data loss, unlike steering with a stick. Kick it into overdrive and experience Forza Horizon 5 driving like never before with the Racing Wheel Module."

"Hot Swap technology lets you swap the modules at any time to adapt the gamepad to your gameplay—and not the other way around. The ESWAP XR Pro Controller includes the Racing Wheel Module, two mini-sticks, and a D-pad. When the Racing Wheel Module is inserted, the D-pad inputs are automatically assigned to the four rear buttons (1, 2, 3, 4). Rear buttons can be reassigned (and disabled) directly on the gamepad. Swap modules in a snap to pick the best configuration for you!"

"Combining enhanced precision with an extended lifespan of 2 million activations, the next-generation S5 NXG mini-sticks and Racing Wheel Module deliver an excellent balance between driving precision, trajectory control, and overall immersion. From the ABXY and RB/LB buttons to the D-pad to the rear buttons, you'll love the super-responsive clicks provided by the mechanical buttons, which are 64% faster than standard membrane-based buttons (tested under laboratory conditions). Say goodbye to lagging response times in games: with an activation distance reduced to 0.01 inches (0.3 mm), you'll be able to respond quickly and take control in your races!"