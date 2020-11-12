Thrustmaster Reveals The eSwap X Pro Controller For Xbox Series X

Thrustmaster revealed a brand new accessory for the Xbox Series X this week with the eSwap X Pro Controller. This is, so far, the first super technical third-party controller developed specifically for the now current-gen console that came out this week. As you can see from the images here, the big selling point is the ability to swap around parts so you can have your thumbsticks and the D-Pad wherever you'd like it. Not to mention the settings for the trigger buttons on the back. We got the finer details for you below as this controller currently sells for £149.99.

The eSwap X Pro Controller features next-generation (S5 NXG) analog mini-sticks for enhanced precision and a longer lifespan compared with previous Thrustmaster mini-sticks. Gamers will enjoy better physical resistance (+33%), improved re-centering precision (+66%), and even double the lifespan for the built-in mini-stick buttons (+100%). Thrustmaster now lets gamers adjust the physical range of travel on the triggers to support any gaming style, reducing travel distance by up to 50%.This can be extremely useful especially in shooters, where the triggers' responsiveness can provide a major advantage when it comes to firing rate, helping players emerge victorious when facing off against adversaries. In this way, players can take advantage of enhanced responsiveness with a shorter range of travel on the triggers.

Thrustmaster is also offering new modules that are compatible with the eSwap X Pro Controller, featuring super-responsive tact switches providing a greater level of precision and near-zero response times as well as a better feeling of control for long gaming sessions. The controller's buttons and D-pad can each be activated more than 5 million times, while the pre-calibrated analog mini-sticks featuring shorter design for optimal precision have a lifetime of more than 2 million clicks each. The ability to manually remap the rear buttons lets gamers find and use the best combinations of buttons to adapt to all types of games and hand sizes. Being able to quickly adjust their headset's volume increases gamers' ability to focus and gives a considerable boost to the practical aspect of listening to their games.

Like its predecessor, the eSwap X Pro Controller features a unique ecosystem of modules for customization without limits, officially licensed by Microsoft. This ecosystem allows users to update the look of their gamepad and adapt its performance to their preference. With the goal of continuing to meet the needs of competitive gamers,, the eSwap X Pro Controller lets users take advantage of super-soft, smooth grips — for the first time ever.