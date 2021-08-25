Thunderful & Headup Games Highlight Five Titles At Gamescom 2021

Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games have dropped info on five games they're showing off as part of Gamescom 2021. All five are titles we've talked about in the past as we have the info from both companies down below, but it comes with the added bonus of having free demos for both White Shadows and Crowns & Pawns available on Steam to check out. Enjoy the info below as we head into the digital version of Gamescom for the rest of this week.

In Firegirl you'll chop through obstacles and extinguish dastardly pyro-monsters, use your hose to boost your jumps and reach normally inaccessible places to rescue trapped civilians (and cats!). Hang out at the Firehouse between missions to upgrade your equipment and hire new staff. You'll need all the help you can get to prepare for the next fire outbreak!

you'll chop through obstacles and extinguish dastardly pyro-monsters, use your hose to boost your jumps and reach normally inaccessible places to rescue trapped civilians (and cats!). Hang out at the Firehouse between missions to upgrade your equipment and hire new staff. You'll need all the help you can get to prepare for the next fire outbreak! Source of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning which offers ever-changing landscapes to explore and new monstrosities to face on every run. Choose a class, upgrade your skills, and unlock all manner of magic abilities as you collect loot and items left behind by those who came before you.

is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning which offers ever-changing landscapes to explore and new monstrosities to face on every run. Choose a class, upgrade your skills, and unlock all manner of magic abilities as you collect loot and items left behind by those who came before you. White Shadows is a modern fable about escaping a dark, weird and violent world. With its striking black and white visuals, deep allegorical story and satisfying puzzles, this 2.5 platformer is a truly unique proposition.

is a modern fable about escaping a dark, weird and violent world. With its striking black and white visuals, deep allegorical story and satisfying puzzles, this 2.5 platformer is a truly unique proposition. INDUSTRIA is a surreal, narrative-based first-person shooter. Set in 1989 upon the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall, you play as a scientist named Nora who is searching for her missing loved one, Dr. Walter Rosendal. Her efforts to find him take her to a mysterious parallel dimension that merges East Berlin's brutalist architecture with futuristic robots and mysterious apparatuses. Where are you? When are you? And what has befallen the missing Dr. Rosendal?

is a surreal, narrative-based first-person shooter. Set in 1989 upon the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall, you play as a scientist named Nora who is searching for her missing loved one, Dr. Walter Rosendal. Her efforts to find him take her to a mysterious parallel dimension that merges East Berlin's brutalist architecture with futuristic robots and mysterious apparatuses. Where are you? When are you? And what has befallen the missing Dr. Rosendal? Last but not least, pack your bags and escape to Eastern-Europe with Crowns & Pawns, a beautifully hand-painted adventure game reminiscent of the classic Broken Sword franchise.