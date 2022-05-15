Ticket To Ride: San Francisco Announced For August Release

Asmodee and Days Of Wonder announced a new version of Ticket To Ride as they'll be releasing one centered around San Francisco. This one has been designed to be a family game that is less complicated and has easy-to-learn rules, as you'll be able to play 5-15 minute game sessions at a time instead of the super-long drawn-out ones you may be used to with other editions. It's basically been designed so that first-time players can hang with vets of the series, while also making it a more compact title that you can travel with as it has small carry-on packaging. According to the info released, those of us in the United States will be able to get our hands on Ticket to Ride: San Francisco exclusively at Target in June for $25. However, the worldwide release of the game (including retailers outside of Target) won't happen until August.

Race through iconic San Francisco landmarks in 15 minutes and collect souvenirs along the way to score points on a travel-friendly board perfect for hotel patios and dining room tables alike. Ticket to Ride: San Francisco is the perfect entry point for newcomers. The game is designed for players over the age of 8, with easy-to-follow rules for the whole family. Despite the simple rules, Ticket to Ride: San Francisco is a uniquely strategic game that's different every time you play. Enjoy beautiful illustrations as you travel through one of America's most iconic cities. Ticket to Ride: San Francisco showcases landmarks like The Golden Gate Bridge, The Painted Ladies, Alcatraz, and more. Playing pieces are finely designed and sculpted mini San Francisco Cable Cars, fitting perfectly into the theme of the game. The game comes in a nicely packaged easy to stash it in a carry-on bag box, making it the perfect summer travel companion.