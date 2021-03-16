Tiger Woods & 2K Games Have Signed Multi-Year Exclusive Deal

2K Games announced this morning they have signed a long-term multi-year exclusive deal with professional golfer Tiger Woods. The terms of the deal were not revealed to the public, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out that we're going to be seeing Woods' appear in the next incarnation of the PGA Tour 2K and more. What little we do know about the deal is that it includes rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the franchise, as well as any other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term. Woods will also play an active role as an Executive Director and consultant, while 2K will also partner with Woods' TGR Foundation, which "provides award-winning STEM curricula and college-access programs to offer underserved students the tools needed to thrive in school and beyond". We have a few quotes from everyone involved below as we now wait to see what the next step is for either this game or the next.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," said Tiger Woods in January. "I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together." "In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," said David Ismailer, President at 2K. "We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA Tour 2K21 series as an Executive Director. Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we've reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA Tour 2K21 franchise, expanded on our successful independent studio model and invested in both the right people and resources to bolster our portfolio of world-class sports experiences." "The team's love and knowledge of golf is immediately evident in our games. We're thrilled to officially become part of the 2K family and continue development of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise," said James Seaboyer, President and Studio Head at HB Studios. "Our work with 2K on PGA Tour 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can't wait to show the world what we're planning for the future."