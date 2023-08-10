Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, nickelodeon

Tilting Point To Make Avatar: The Last Airbender Mobile Game

Nickelodeon has partnered with Tilting Point again for a new mobile game, this time based on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Tilting Point announced this week that they are making a new mobile title based on the Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The team did not reveal a ton of what would be going into this game, other than it would be a multiplayer strategy title, and it would come out sometime in the year 2024. We got more info below as well as a quote from the team about it, as we now patiently wait to see what they have in store.

In this multiplayer strategy mobile game, players will take on the role of a leader tasked with building an army and community to restore balance in the Avatar world. Strategy is key as players will need to build cities, manage resources, construct and upgrade buildings, explore the world, and engage in tactical combat to become victorious. With a focus on city building, cooperative gameplay, and exploration, players will work together to expand territories, manage resources, and restore harmony to the Avatar world. This is the latest title from Tilting Point's world-class portfolio of games, featuring some of the world's most recognizable licensed IPs. This will be Tilting Point's third mobile game with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products after the 2020 award-winning SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and the recently announced SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam! which is currently available for pre-registration.

"My kids grew up watching Avatar: The Last Airbender and I was there for every episode," said Kevin Segalla, CEO and Founder of Tilting Point. "We loved it so much that when they got older, the whole family got our first tattoos – each of us with one of the four element symbols that best represented our personalities! Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products created an amazing show, and between Tilting Point and the mobile strategy experts at AN Games, we are super excited to be making a game that will be just as amazing."

