Timberborn Receives Fourth Major Content Update Timberborn may still be in Early Access, but the game is still getting regular updates as they build it to an eventual full release.

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry has released the fourth major update for Timberborn, which is now available for download. The game has been sitting in Early Access for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store since September 2021, and while that may seem like a long stretch of time, the game has actually been getting periodical updates for those who checked it out early. This latest update brings in a new agricultural system for you to work with, as well as new Iron Teeth buildings, new monuments for you to install, a brand new map to work on, and more. We got more info on the update below along with a trailer featuring much of the content down at the bottom.

"Your caffeinated beaver builds know no bounds with Timberborn's Update 4 bringing you boundary-less districts, coffee and fermentation, a reworked cross-district distribution system, all-new agriculture for the Iron Teeth faction, and brand-new monuments to the all-mighty beaver lords! With the update increasing the framerates by up to 80%, building huge colonies has never been easier. A drought is coming – pair lumberpunk technology with your own creativity to subvert the forces of nature and keep your colony fed, watered, and well. Dam and direct rivers to create lakes and reservoirs, harness currents and winds to power your city, reform the landscape to your own ends, and erect towering vertical communities using stackable architecture."

Limitless Districts! Build bigger & better, but beware – bloated districts mean longer commutes and less efficient beavers!

A new agriculture system exclusive to the Iron Teeth faction: Kohlrabi, Canola, Cassava, Soybean, Corn, Eggplant, and Coffee Beans.

New Iron Teeth-exclusive buildings: Fermenter, Oil Press, Hydroponic Garden, Food Factory, Coffee Brewery.

Reworked distribution between districts! Share your resources more effectively across your many districts.

New Monuments! A New Map! Faster load times and up to 80% higher framerate!

