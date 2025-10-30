Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mechanistry, Timberborn

Timberborn Releases Experimental Version Of Full Game

Players who own Timberborn have access to an experimental version of the game, as they are testing things out for the full release

New features include geothermal fields, unstable cores, and dynamic 3D water physics for deeper gameplay.

The update adds map editor improvements, two new maps, mod templates, and enhanced modding support.

Quality-of-life upgrades such as building duplication, spiral stairs, and customizable banners are live.

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry has released a new experimental update for Timberborn, as they are testing out the final version of the game. Technically, its still in Early Access, but those who own the title have a chance to try out what might be the final version of the game right now. There's no timeframe on this test, they're simply making sure everything works right and making final adjustments before they declare the full Version 1.0 launch. We have more details and the trailwr here for you to enjoy.

Timberborn – Experimental Version 1.0

Version 1.0 is the next milestone in the beavers' evolutionary journey toward world domination. For the game's full release, the developers embrace the community's creativity and user-generated content. The 1.0 update enriches the world with new interactive objects, such as geothermal fields that serve as an additional source of energy, and unstable cores – dangerous remnants of humanity that explode and reshape the landscape. The new sources of water offer extra ways of playing with the game's 3D water physics, and with reserve storage, all kinds of resources can be used in the map editor. To showcase the unconventional gameplay loops the new features enable, two maps were added to the game, aptly named Pressure and Oasis.

In Timberborn 1.0, the developers have made modding the game easier than ever, thanks to the addition of mod templates. The full release tweaks the game's visuals and brings numerous quality-of-life improvements, including building duplication. Several in-game additions requested by players were added, such as spiral stairs and customizable banners. These innovations are now live on the game's experimental branch, available to owners of the game on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Setting the stage for Timberborn's full release, the experimental 1.0 build will receive further changes and additions based on the feedback from the players.

