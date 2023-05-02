Times & Galaxy Receives Official Gameplay Trailer
Check out the first gameplay trailer for the futuristic robot journalist game Times & Galaxy, as it will be released sometime next year.
Indie publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Copychaser Games have revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Times & Galaxy. If you haven't seen this game before, you will be playing as a robo-journalist in the future, zooming off from location to location, trying to get the scoop of what's happening in your next of the universe. Talk to people, investigate what's going on, get the story and send it to be published aboard your mobile publishing space ship for your boss to enjoy. Well, until he orders you to the next scoop! The game will be released sometime in 2024, but for now, enjoy the trailer below.
As the galaxy's first-ever robo reporter, it's your job to chase leads and interview sources. In space! Itching to break the biggest news in the galaxy? Well… too bad. You're an intern! You'll be assigned stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! Intersolar cat shows, explosive toy launches, and, of course, space ghost funerals—everything the denizens of the Dorp system need to read with their piping hot mug of oil and a cosmic croissant. Every story you file impacts the paper's reputation and readership. Each cycle, they're counting on you to construct a story that makes your editor percolate with pride. Befriend a colorful cast of alien colleagues and a diverse crew of weirdos as we travel the solar system in search of the next great story, or at least something to fill some column inches and keep your assignment editor Arwin happy.
- GET THE SCOOP! Pick a story to cover & blast off to investigate! Interview sources, digging up clues, and investigating the scene. We hope your conversational circuits are well-oiled as you'll meet more than 100 characters and ask a lot of questions.
- WRITE YOUR OWN STORIES! Use the Build-A-Story tool to construct your article using all that info you gathered. You were a diligent reporterbot and managed to get ALL the info, right?
- IMPRESS OR ANNOY YOUR COLLEAGUES! In between assignments, you'll have the chance to get to know a diverse and colorful crew of two dozen characters, including the other reporters, editorial staff, pilots, and ship's crew.
- MAKE THE SCANNER YOUR HOME! Over time, friends on the crew will upgrade your systems to turn you into a super-powered truth sleuth. You'll also have to help keep the ship from falling into chaos on your days off.
- MADE BY REAL JOURNALISTS! Multiple writers on the Copychaser team worked at newspapers as reporters or editors before entering the games industry. They maintain a deep love of the craft and, through Times & Galaxy, wish to highlight their deep appreciation of local reporting.