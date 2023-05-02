Times & Galaxy Receives Official Gameplay Trailer Check out the first gameplay trailer for the futuristic robot journalist game Times & Galaxy, as it will be released sometime next year.

Indie publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Copychaser Games have revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Times & Galaxy. If you haven't seen this game before, you will be playing as a robo-journalist in the future, zooming off from location to location, trying to get the scoop of what's happening in your next of the universe. Talk to people, investigate what's going on, get the story and send it to be published aboard your mobile publishing space ship for your boss to enjoy. Well, until he orders you to the next scoop! The game will be released sometime in 2024, but for now, enjoy the trailer below.

As the galaxy's first-ever robo reporter, it's your job to chase leads and interview sources. In space! Itching to break the biggest news in the galaxy? Well… too bad. You're an intern! You'll be assigned stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! Intersolar cat shows, explosive toy launches, and, of course, space ghost funerals—everything the denizens of the Dorp system need to read with their piping hot mug of oil and a cosmic croissant. Every story you file impacts the paper's reputation and readership. Each cycle, they're counting on you to construct a story that makes your editor percolate with pride. Befriend a colorful cast of alien colleagues and a diverse crew of weirdos as we travel the solar system in search of the next great story, or at least something to fill some column inches and keep your assignment editor Arwin happy.