Tin Can Reveals Launch Date For PlayStation & Xbox Tin Can has been confirmed for release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this month, as you attempt to survive in a pod.

Indie developer Tin Can Studio and publisher IndieArk announced the official release date for their game Tin Can on both PlayStation and Xbox. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game will have you playing an astronaut stranded on a malfunctioning escape pod as you attempt to keep it working and stay alive while trying to get back to Earth. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as it will be released on April 27th for both consoles.

"In Tin Can players embody the space disaster survivor. You will find yourself alone in a pod hurtling through space, with no knowledge of the complex systems that keep you alive. Your life depends on your wits and a technical manual, players must navigate their way through various challenges and dangers, all while attempting to stay alive and make it back to Earth. With no teammates or allies to depend on, players must rely solely on their own instincts and abilities to survive."