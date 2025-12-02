Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Playsaurus, SweatyChair, Tingus Goose, UltraPlayers

Tingus Goose Has Been Released on Steam Today

After having its initial release date pushed back by a few weeks, Tingus Goose has finally launched onto PC via Steam today

This surreal indie game lets players grow gigantic goose-trees and harvest bouncing babies for cash.

Strategically place Blossoms and Specimens to build wacky synergies and advance through weird chapters.

Features hand-drawn art by MasterTingus and 150+ unlockables across 17 bizarre, story-driven chapters.

Indie game developer SweatyChair, along with co-publishers Playsaurus and UltraPlayers, have finally launched Tingus Goose for Steam today. Initially, this game was slated to be released on November 20, but the team decided to push it back a bit, but not too far, as we eventually got the oddity game about the miracle of life this morning. Enjoy the latest trailer along with the info about it below as you can start playing it right now.

Tingus Goose

Witness the miracle of life in this accurate goose-growing simulator. Pop your seed into a patient's conveniently empty torso, add water, and watch a towering goose-tree burst with fresh Babies (nature's most renewable source of cash). As newborn Babies tumble down the tree, they will bounce off Blossoms to generate cash. Make sure to place your Blossoms strategically to boost your yield. Next, slot Specimens to build runaway synergies that supercharge every Baby bounce. Treat new Patients and unlock surreal Worlds, each with its own unique twists and challenges.

Unlock new Blossoms and Specimens to incorporate into your build to push further. Pop a goose seed into a patient's torso, add water, and watch a towering goose-tree burst to life in MasterTingus's unmistakably twisted style. Babies rain down branches, ricocheting off "Blossoms" to generate cash while "Specimens" chain wild synergies for exponential growth. Every chapter introduces new modifiers, lore, Blossoms, Specimens, and Relics. All art is hand-illustrated by MasterTingus.

Grow your goose tall enough to kiss its lover. Love finds a way.

Each run offers a uniquely bizarre experience.

Collect and unlock over 150 bits of content.

Mastermind a goose-powered Rube Goldberg machine with original "Blossom" gameplay.

Born from the twisted mind of animator MasterTingus.

Embark on 17 deeply unsettling chapters filled with weird romance, awkward stories, and the miracle of goose-based life.

