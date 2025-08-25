Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Slap Happy, TinkerHouse

TinkerHouse Launches New Tabletop Series Slap Happy

TinkerHouse has launched a new tabletop series for the company called Slap Happy, with two specific editions in their library

Article Summary TinkerHouse debuts Slap Happy, a fast-paced tabletop series with slap-and-grab gameplay.

Players use sticky hands to snatch tokens and outscore rivals in wild, action-filled rounds.

Plunder Party lets players race for pirate treasure while dodging cursed medallions for points.

Cookie Chaos offers frantic fun as you slap up cookies and build sets to become Cookie Champion.

TinkerHouse has launched two new games in a fresh tabletop series called Slap Happy, where you can deal with pirates or cookies. The crux of these games is that they use stick hands as part of the gameplay, which you'll use to slap onto the table in different ways to accomplish the goal in each title. The first two in the series are Plunder Party, where you race to snag pirate loot, and Cookie Chaos, where you're trying to collect different cookies. We have info on both for you below as they are available on the company's website now.

Slap Happy: Plunder Party

Slap Happy games are fast-paced, laugh-out-loud fun where players use sticky hands to snatch tokens from the table (or floor) in a flurry of chaotic grabs. With a simple countdown, everyone dives in at once—slapping, sticking, and scooping up as many tokens as they can before they're gone. It's quick to learn, endlessly replayable, and guaranteed to get everyone laughing as the sticky hands fly. In Plunder Party, you race for pirate loot—glittering gems, silver reales, golden doubloons, and more. Every pirate slaps for treasure, but beware the dreaded Cursed Medallion, which can sink your score unless you've found a way to break its spell. Bonus points await clever buccaneers who collect coin sets or corner the gem market. The richest rogue at the end claims the title of Captain Stickyhands and rules the seas!

Slap Happy: Cookie Chaos

In Cookie Chaos, players race to collect a delicious spread of cookies—Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Candy, Sprinkles, and more! Every cookie counts, but clever collectors can earn bonus points for completing a full cookie set or hoarding an entire flavor. Fast hands and quick thinking make the difference as everyone scrambles to be crowned the Cookie Champion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!