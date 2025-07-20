Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paddle Paddle Paddle, Zoroarts

New Physics Co-Op Game Paddle Paddle Paddle Arrives This Week

A new fun but frustrating physics game is coming out this week, as Paddle Paddle Paddle will test your friendships and skills together

Article Summary Paddle Paddle Paddle launches July 25 on Steam, challenging players in wild, physics-based rafting chaos

Play solo or team up in local or online co-op, each person controlling one paddle for maximum coordination

Master brutal obstacles, angry slopes, and lava in a rage-inducing, handcrafted parkour adventure level

Toggle checkpoints, rebind controls, and chase speedrun glory—will friendship or frustration win?

Developer Zoroarts and publisher Assemble Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Paddle Paddle Paddle, as it arrives later this week. The game is designed for you to play solo or with up to two others, as you will all work together to somehow raft down a challenging obstacle course of various rapids. All of which come with their own pitfalls, traps, and trick maneuvers for you to attempt to make it to the bottom. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on PC via Steam on July 25.

Paddle Paddle Paddle

Grab your paddles (and your patience) and set out on a stupidly long, lava-surrounded parkour adventure. In Paddle Paddle Paddle, you and/or a deeply regretting friend must paddle your way through swinging axes, weird wind, evil slopes, and that one jump you'll miss at least 27 times in a row … maybe more. One paddle each. Lava everywhere. You'll fall. You'll scream. You might cry. Good luck and embrace the salt. At the end of the journey? A legendary, mysterious, possibly pointless prize awaits. Maybe. If you ever get there. Probably not. This game will test your coordination, your sanity, and your friendships. You can either:

Play solo and control both paddles like some kind of multitasking god

paddles like some kind of multitasking god Or play in local/online co-op, where each of you controls a paddle. Coordination is key. So is not yelling. Too much.

of you controls a paddle. Coordination is key. So is not yelling. Too much. Physics-based paddling like in real life (sort of. not really.)

High Frustration factor (rage-quitting is a feature, not a bug)

Local & Online Co-op — destroy friendships from anywhere!

Speedrun Timer — for those who hate themselves

themselves One giant handcrafted level with wacky biomes and checkpoint options (toggle them in Settings!)

Input Rebinding — because your keyboard will suffer

Settings with mercy — toggle checkpoints, fix controls, or just cry a little

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!