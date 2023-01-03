Bruce Lee Is Going To Be Added To PUBG Mobile

Krafton and Tencent Games have an interesting update for PUBG Mobile coming this month, as Bruce Lee will be added to the game. The company is partnering up with The Bruce lee Family Company to bring the likeness of the international actor and mixed martial artist to the game as a playable character. He will be added to the Martial Showdown update, also known as Version 2.4, which will launch later this month. Along with a ton of gear and other additions to the game, highlighting Lee and giving fans a chance to show off their appreciation for him in multiple ways via the game. We have a couple of quotes below from the parties involved with this one as we now wait for the update to arrive.

"To this day, Bruce Lee is still an inspiration to so many across the world," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. "As one of the most influential and well-known stars of the 20th century, many of PUBG Mobile players are huge fans of his. We're incredibly proud to be honoring his legacy, bringing many elements of his signature look and personality to the game. I hope that this partnership will provide an amazing experience for PUBG Mobile players and Bruce Lee fans alike."

"We could not be more excited to announce our new partnership with PUBG Mobile, one of the world's most popular mobile games," said Dennis Chang, Managing Partner of The Bruce Lee Family Company. "As global online gaming communities continue to grow at unprecedented levels we are fortunate to have found such a collaborative partner in PUBG Mobile who has been at the forefront of the phenomenal growth trend of mobile gaming and who has created such an exciting and innovative game that truly resonates with Bruce Lee's fanbase."