Tinkertown Finally Has a Nintendo Switch Release Date

After months of wondering when the game would arrive on Nintendo Switch, Tinkertown finally has a release date for this March

Article Summary Tinkertown arrives on Nintendo Switch March 10, 2025, offering a fresh multiplayer sandbox experience.

Explore a procedurally generated world, crafting, and battling ancient bosses for fabulous rewards.

Customize your character with crafted weapons and armor; choose your path as a hunter, warrior, or mage.

Join friends to build your kingdom, fish, farm, and battle monsters for a cozy adventurer's base.

Indie game developer and publisher Headup Games has finally confirmed a Nintendo Switch release date for the game Tinkertown. Back in September, the game was revealed to be coming to this console in Q4 2024, but it just never arrived. Today, however, the team confirmed the game would arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2025. The Switch version will include all of the updates and content released so far, so everyone is on the same page.

Tinkertown

Come to Tinkertown – a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild. Create your little fantasy kingdom – from a cozy adventurer's hut with a garden to small towns with their own parks.

Turn every stone as you explore the procedurally generated world alone or with your friends. But be vigilant! Big and small monsters and creatures roam the landscape, ready to defend their territory against intruders. Only the bravest adventurers dare venture into the depths of dark dungeons, whose entrances can be found in various locations worldwide. Challenge the rulers of these lost realms if you dare! Fabulous rewards await those who manage to defeat the monsters!

Explore a world full of mystical forests, dusty deserts, and icy tundras.

Craft your own equipment and customize your character with various weapons and armor according to your desires.

Your equipment determines: Are you a hunter, warrior, mage, or completely different?

Collect different resources and discover new recipes to craft hundreds of items. From powerful weapons and matching armor to building materials and decorative items. In Tinkertown, you'll find everything you need to make your adventurer's base a beautiful and cozy home.

Build your own little kingdom, alone or with friends.

Fish, cultivate fields, and cook dishes that strengthen you for battle.

Plunge into ancient, forgotten dungeons and fight against nasty bosses to loot their treasures.

