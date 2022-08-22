Tintin Reporter – Cigars Of The Pharaoh Announced For 2023 Release

Microids and Moulinsart announced a new game this morning as Tintin Reporter – Cigars Of The Pharaoh will be coming in 2023. The company had gotten permission a while ago to work on a new game involving the IP, but ever since then, we haven't heard a single thing. Until now, as it's clear we're getting an Egyptian adventure staring the reporter and his dog, along with other characters from that universe. The game will be released sometime in 2023 for PC and all three major consoles, but until then, here's some teaser info, a few quotes, and the announcement trailer.

Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy will set sail for incredible adventures! After meeting with the Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus during a Mediterranean cruise, the famous reporter decides to investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh's tomb. What terrible secret does the tomb hide? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow a lead on narcotics trafficking all the way to the far east. This new adventure game will immerse players into the captivating comic book's universe and make them the heroes of an epic action adventure masterpiece. With an art direction faithful to Hergé's drawings, this game is lining up to be a jubilant adaptation!

"Being able to work on an adaptation of the famous Belgian reporter's adventure is a delight," said Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids. "We started working on the game a few years ago and we cannot wait to show more to our players worldwide. If I had one thing to add, I'd say that we'll do everything in our power to pay tribute to Hergé's work and offer the fans the adaptation of their dreams". "The production of a new immersive video game for PC and consoles carries the adventure legacy of the most famous reporter," added Nick Rodwell, Director of Moulinsart. "Our ambition is first and foremost entertaining and friendly to please the whole family. Microids is the perfect partner to accompany Tintin for this new adventure!"