Tintin Reporter – Cigars Of The Pharaoh Receives New Release Date

The adventures of Tintin continue as Microids will be releasing Tintin Reporter - Cigars Of The Pharaoh for PC and consoles in November.

Microids and Tintinimaginatio revealed this morning that they have given Tintin Reporter – Cigars Of The Pharaoh an official release date. The team confirmed that the game will officially launch for PC and all three major consoles on November 7, 2023. What's more, the game will be getting a special edition for those who want to expand on it, as the Collector's Edition will come with an official Steelbook, three postcards, a notebook, a 160-page artbook, and an original figurine, which will be released in 2024. For now, enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Inspired by an iconic adventure from the series of albums "The Adventures of Tintin" created by Hergé and sold more than 275 million copies worldwide, this new video game marks the return of the famous reporter with the puffball to the world of interactive entertainment thanks to a dynamic co-production between Tintinimaginatio and Microids. In the game Tintin Reporter: Cigars Of The Pharaoh, the famous reporter and his faithful companion Snowy are going to experience some extraordinary adventures…After meeting Professor Sarcophagus whilst cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the famous reporter sets out in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin & Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East."

"With all the facets of the Tintin universe and a story full of twists and turns that are part of Hergé's great creative legacy, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh immerses the player in the heart of a mysterious Egypt and other lands of infinite beauty. Combining all the best elements of adventure and investigation games, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh invites the player to dress up as an investigator/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve enigmas with the help of investigation dialogues enriched with video sequences, infiltration phases or even plane or car chases. Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh offers a unique and innovative gameplay to allow everyone to live the adventure like a real reporter!"

