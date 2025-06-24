Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Discord, Tiny Royale: Zombies!

Tiny Royale: Zombies! Launches As Discord Exclusive

Tiny Royale: Zombies! brings a reimagined version of the original Zombies! to Discord, as the game has launched as a platform exclusive

Article Summary Tiny Royale: Zombies! is now available as a Discord-exclusive game from Zynga

Reimagines the original Tiny Royale and blends features from Army of Boom

Offers solo and squad modes with wave-based zombie combat and Battle Royale action

Players use Discord avatars in-game and compete on social leaderboards for rewards

Mobile developer and publisher Zynga has a new game out exclusive to Discord, as they have launched Tiny Royale: Zombies! this week. If you're not familiar with the title, this is a modernized reimagining of the 2019 Snapchat game, Tiny Royale, coupled with an official rebranding of 2025's Tiny Royale: Army of Boom. Together, they present a new fun experience that blends the best of both titles into one. The team didn't say if this would stay exclusively on Discord or if it would eventually make the break to other platforms, but it looks like this will be the game's permanent home for the time being.

Tiny Royale: Zombies!

Tiny Royale: Zombies! features solo and squad-based combat modes in which players fight off wave after wave of the undead. Players can upgrade their weapons and add Hero Bots to their squad to aid in the fight for survival across a map littered with weapons and a variety of zombie threats. While Tiny Royale: Zombies! introduces new modes of gameplay, users can still engage in fast-paced, top-down Battle Royale action, which pits 30 players against one another in a battle for sole victory.

In both Zombies! and Battle Royale modes, players can team up with friends or play solo in quick sessions that help build their Hero progression toward rewards and social leaderboard domination. Additionally, as a Discord Activity, players can display their unique Discord Avatars and IDs in-game and add direct links to the Tiny Royale server in their servers.

"As a game built with social at its core, Tiny Royale: Zombies! is a natural fit for the Discord platform," said Chris Mahoney, Zynga vice president, central product. "Players can jump into matches immediately from their server without worry of lag or sifting through pages of explainers, making for fast-paced action tailor-made for social gameplay."

