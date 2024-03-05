Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nikita Sozidar, Voin

TinyBuild Games Reveals New Fantasy Action RPG Voin

The crew at tinyBuild Games have revealed a brand new action RPG on the way with Voin, someing from solo developer Nikita Sozidar.

Indie game developer Nikita Sozidar and publisher tinyBuild Games revealed their latest game on the way as we're getting a new dark fantasy action RPG called Voin. The game has apparently been in the works for over six years as Sozidar has worked to bring his vision to life. Now, tinyBuild will work to publish the game; however, no release date has been provided yet. We have more information about this brand new title for you here, as well as a developer introduction video for you to check out.

Voin

Control one of the elemental servants created by a powerful mage to fulfill one purpose: become a formidable weapon in the hands of the attendant's mysterious creators and join the quest to cleanse the world of a devastating plague that has consumed all life. Explore a corrupted world of dark fantasy, full of danger around every corner. Soar to the top of grandiose castles with ease, dash across rushing rivers and bluffs in search of secret areas, destroy the surroundings, and unleash fury on enemies from the skies!

Adapt strategy depending on each foe's power tier, as they are randomly generated with distinct abilities. Wield massive two-handed swords with ease and utilize numerous abilities like Thunderstrike or Whirlwind to cleanse the evil from these sacred lands. Venture into dangerous realms to acquire powerful new weaponry and equipment. Battle hordes of enemies, gather valuable loot, and retreat back to the Hub, where the elemental can cleanse collected items, enhance skills, then plunge back into the heat of battle. Complete missions to unlock Boss Arenas, where spine-chilling monsters await. Uncover the mystery behind the plague after completing story quests that will change the state of the world by adding new missions and enemy types to ramp up the dark action.

