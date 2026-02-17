Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AP Thomson, Titanium Court

Titanium Court Announces Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can check out a free demo for the game Titanium Court next week when the title joins the hundreds a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Titanium Court demo launches free on Steam Next Fest from February 23 to March 2.

Genre-defying indie game blends over 20 styles for an unpredictable, shifting experience.

Take on puzzling battles, narrative twists, and wild career options in a magical faerie world.

Prepare for quirky humor, interactive features, and lots of reading in this unique adventure.

Solo indie game developer AP Thomson and publisher Fellow Traveller have announced a free demo for the upcoming game, Titanium Court. The game literally describes itself as "impossible to describe," and when we tried to nail down a genre, we ran into the same issue: it's 20 genres mashed together into an insane title that is constantly changing. You can try to make sense of it yourself when the demo is available from February 23 until March 2, but for now, here's some info and a trailer.

Titanium Court

Welcome to Titanium Court! Table for one? You have a reservation I assume? You don't!? Ah, I see. Just minding your own business before stumbling into a realm of magic and faeries, were you? Not to worry, happens all the time. Tell you what, why don't I see if we can squeeze you in somewhere while you become acquainted with the many amenities offered by the Court.

Puzzling Battles : For tonight's entertainment, the Court is at WAR ! Just a little something to pass the time, you see. Who's in command? Why do you ask? Are you volunteering ? Oh don't worry, you won't be issuing orders to these faerie troops. They wouldn't follow them anyways. I think you'll have more success commanding the terrain itself to fall in your favor , haha.

: For tonight's entertainment, the Court is at ! Just a little something to pass the time, you see. Who's in command? Why do you ask? Are you ? Oh don't worry, you won't be issuing orders to these faerie troops. They wouldn't follow them anyways. I think you'll have more success , haha. Puzzling Narrative : Lore dumps are strictly against my religion I'm afraid, so you'll have to uncover the secrets of the Court yourself. Some of them may even fundamentally change you as a person. Be careful with those!

: Lore dumps are strictly against my religion I'm afraid, so you'll have to uncover the secrets of the Court yourself. Some of them may even fundamentally change you as a person. Be careful with those! Diverse and fulfilling career options : Warlord, Arsonist, Celebrity, Insurance Fraudster. Your time within the Court will qualify you for many of these exalted and lucrative positions.

: Warlord, Arsonist, Celebrity, Insurance Fraudster. Your time within the Court will qualify you for many of these exalted and lucrative positions. A vast collection of fine art to-wait, what's this?

Hmmm, looks like they're making us take a detour through this list of bullet points. Why? Did something happen up ahead? Ah, yes, giant mouse lying right in our path. That'll do it. Let's not spend too much time rubbernecking. Where was I? Oh, right, bullet points! Here's the last one:

Fully interactive shower: for certain definitions of "interactive" and certain definitions of "shower."

Also, before I forget, local ordinance requires I mention that This Game Features a Hefty Amount of Reading so those with allergies or intolerances to such things may wish to steer clear.

