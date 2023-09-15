Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, tmnt

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Reveals Anniversary Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be getting a physical Anniversary Edition for TMNT fans in specific regions.

TMNT fans rejoice as you'll be able to get all of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge in a single package as we're getting an Anniversary Edition. Merge Games, Dotemu, and Tribute Games all revealed that this all-in-one version of the game will be released as a physical edition for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $40, but it will specifically be coming to European, Middle Eastern, Australian and New Zealand territories. (We're assuming it will be released in the Americas as well, but as of right now, that has not been confirmed. Also, no idea why there's no Xbox version being offered.) The game will come with all the previously released DLC, as well as the bonus characters in exclusive color palates. No word yet on when it will come out, but we're guessing it'll be in time for the holidays. For now, enjoy the trailer below!

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents, and experience intense combat loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as the TMNT face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!"

"Fight off the Foot Clan hordes in brand new Survival Mode to grab Dimension Crystals! Collecting enough crystals allows you to travel through different dimensions and chase down the nefarious Shredder! Each victory yields two portals offering different bonuses. Your choice will determine your next dimensional battle! Level up, dude! Grow stronger through each run across dimensions! New playable characters join the party! Usagi, the steely rabbit samurai, is ready to hop across dimensions to fight evil and witness a new style of otherworldly battles awaiting the Turtles! Whether an ally or an enemy, Karai doesn't hesitate to leap into the multiversal melee alongside the Turtles! Using her lightning-fast techniques, she fights to bring back honor to the Foot Clan!"

