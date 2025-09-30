Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

TMNT: Splintered Fate Drops Metalhead Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as the game has released Metalhead as a new DLC

Article Summary Metalhead joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate as a playable, fully ranged hero with new abilities.

Fresh Metalhead DLC brings five unique artifacts and exciting new build strategies to master in the TMNT universe.

Large free update launches with Arcade Mode, featuring three new biomes and a Hex and Flex system for varied runs.

Game receives major improvements, including better visuals, audio upgrades, bug fixes, and balancing adjustments.

Super Evil Megacorp released a brand-new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as they have launched the new Metalhead DLC and a proper title update. We already covered the DLC content last week, but the free update to the game brings with it the new arcade mode, which features three new biomes, as well as several performance improvements across the entire game. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the content is now live.

Metalhead DLC

As the sixth hero, Metalhead brings new build strategies and playstyles to master. He's the first full-ranged hero, armed with a powerful laser gun, explosive landmines and tactical skills to keep enemies at bay. The Metalhead DLC also comes with 5 new artifacts to add increased variety to runs. Separately, also on September 30, players can also look forward to a large free update, introducing audio and visual upgrades, as well as the all-new Arcade Mode, free for all players! Arcade Mode is intense, fast-paced and unpredictable, offering unique challenge runs to push players' skills to the limit. Central to the mode is the new Hex and Flex system offering major variety to each run through buffs and nerfs. Players can find Arcade Mode through the new Home Lair portal to Metalhead's Lab. Additionally, all players can look forward to 100 improvements across the game, adding visual polish, balancing adjustments, bug fixes and quality-of-life updates.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

