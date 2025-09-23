Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

Metalhead Arrives In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

A familiar ally arrives in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as players have Metalhead available as a DLC character

Article Summary Metalhead joins Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate as a new DLC character on September 30.

Metalhead offers a unique ranged playstyle with a laser gun, landmines, and new tactical abilities.

Five new artifacts are included in the DLC, enhancing build diversity and replayability for players.

A free update adds a challenging Arcade Mode, visual upgrades, and 100 improvements across the game.

Super Evil Megacorp dropped details about a new DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as you can soon play as Metalhead. The second DLC hero after Casey Jones, he brings with him a full armament and different kinds of fighting skills that the others just don't have, making him a potent ally when hopping through dimensions. We have the details about him below as the character will be be added to the game on September 30, 2025.

Metalhead DLC

As the sixth hero, Metalhead brings new build strategies and playstyles to master. He's the first full-ranged hero, armed with a powerful laser gun, explosive landmines and tactical skills to keep enemies at bay. The Metalhead DLC also comes with 5 new artifacts to add increased variety to runs. Separately, also on September 30, players can also look forward to a large free update, introducing audio and visual upgrades, as well as the all-new Arcade Mode, free for all players! Arcade Mode is intense, fast-paced and unpredictable, offering unique challenge runs to push players' skills to the limit. Central to the mode is the new Hex and Flex system offering major variety to each run through buffs and nerfs. Players can find Arcade Mode through the new Home Lair portal to Metalhead's Lab. Additionally, all players can look forward to 100 improvements across the game, adding visual polish, balancing adjustments, bug fixes and quality-of-life updates.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!