Toads Of The Bayou Announced For PC Release In 2024 Fireshine Games revealed their latest game on the way, as Toads Of The Bayou will be coming to PC via Steam sometime next year.

Fireshine Games and French indie developer La Grange announced their new game Toads Of The Bayou will be coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2024. This is a cute tactical turn-based title with some cool mechanics thrown into the mix as you play toads defending your home against invading forces who wish to remove you from your home. Using a combination of deckbuilding, item placement, and roguelike mechanics, you'll take on those who dare invade your swamp and make it their final resting place. You can check out the announcement trailer below, along with more info and a quote from the devs about this new title.

"Toads Of The Bayou is an isometric, turn-based tactical game with roguelike deckbuilding and settlement-building elements set within a cursed bayou. The player controls a band of well-dressed toads looking for a place to settle in the swamps of the deep south. But there are evil forces at work and you must battle to protect your settlement from the waves of Baron Samedi's forces. Expand your toad population, create a powerful deck and outwit your opponent in strategic grid-based combat. Build and fortify your settlement with a variety of unique buildings and upgrade your abilities across each run, switching between combat and building management in two distinct phases of gameplay."

"Toads Of The Bayou is about combining the southern gothic spookiness and the sweet taste of cartoon memories, into our own take on the turn-based tactical genre," said Alexandre Clement, Game Designer at La Grange. "The goal for us was to allow the player to establish their place in this cursed environment, and make them appreciate how hard they fought and what they stood for. Nothing is ever granted in the Bayou, and thriving against the Baron's evil forces is a real achievement."